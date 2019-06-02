Heatwave warning for Telangana on June 5 and 6

and Telangana continued to reel under severe heatwave conditions with the mercury crossing the 45 degree celsius mark in a few places.

In Andhra Pradesh, towns in Nellore, Guntur and Prakasam districts recorded maximum temperature of 45 degree celsius plus.

The state Sunday said the heat wave conditions with temperatures touching upto 45 degrees would continue for the next four days.

At many places across the state, temperatures in excess of 40 degrees have been recorded Sunday.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to be in the range of 44 degree celsius at few places in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasham districts.

In Telangana, district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.3 degree Celsius even as the Indian Meterological department issued heatwave warning at isolated pockets on June 5 and 6.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (40 to 50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on June 4 and 5, it forecast.

district recorded 45 degree Celsius while 42.7 degree Celsius.

The advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

