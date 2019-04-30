Top news today: Modi poll code violation case, cyclone in Tamil Nadu & more

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Modi case to IMD's prediction on cyclone in Tamil Nadu, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

SC to hear plea against PM Modi, for today

The Supreme Court will hear today a plea of Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister and BJP President have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition of Dev today.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Dev, alleged that Modi and Shah have violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Election Commission is not acting on her complaint. Read on...

Goa: Class 12 exam results to be out today

The results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) in February-March will be declared today.

GBSHSE chairman Ramakrishna Samant Wednesday said the results would be out at 11 a.m on April 30, and the statement of grades/marks of HSSC examination will be issued the same day between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm. A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between February 28 and March 26. Read on...

Major cyclone likely to hit Tamil Nadu coast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cyclonic storm reaching Tamil Nadu coast on April 30. It said on Thursday a low pressure area over Indian ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm before reaching the north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30. Read on...

Asaram's son Narayan Sai convicted in rape case; verdict today

A Gujarat court in Surat which convicted Narayan Sai will pronounce the sentence today. In 2013, two Surat-based sisters approached police alleging they were raped by Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai. Read on...

EC to convene meet on April 30 to discuss possible dates of J-K Assembly polls

The Election Commission officials will meet in the capital today to discuss the possible dates of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, official sources said.

On Friday, top officials from the Jammu and Kashmir government, including Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmaniam, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra and DGP Dilbagh Singh, met the Election Commission officials here to discuss the poll preparedness in the in the state, officials said.

The sources said the "full commission" comprising the chief election commissioner and two fellow commissioners will meet on April 30 to discuss the possible dates of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Read on...

NGT directs 6 states to submit action plan on air pollution by today

The Green Tribunal had directed six states to submit by April 30 action plans for bringing air quality standards within the prescribed norms, failing which they would be liable to pay environment compensation of Rs 1 crore each.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the chief secretaries of Assam, Jharkhand Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Nagaland governments to submit their plan within the stipulated time.

"We direct chief secretaries of the states in respect of which action plans have not been filed to forthwith furnish such action plans," the bench, also comprising Justices S P Wangdi and K Ramakrishnan, said. Read on...

Kejriwal to appear in Patiala House court today in defamation case

Patiala House court summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an accused in a criminal defamation suit filed against him by a Delhi BJP leader. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal asked Kejriwal to be present in the court on April 30. The ACMM also issued summonses to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sushil Gupta, Manoj Kumar and Atishi Marlena. Read on...

AgustaWestland deal case: CBI court to hear Rajiv Saxena's plea to travel abroad today

A Special CBI court will hear the plea filed by Rajiv Saxena, accused turned approver in AgustaWestland deal case, seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment today.

Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for today after Enforcement Directorate's (ED) counsel Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh sought the time of one more day to file reply on Saxena's plea. Read on...