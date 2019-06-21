JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

YANNI will Perform at the Prambanan Jazz Festival 2019 on July 6th
Business Standard

Plea in SC on safety of women lawyers in courts, to be heard Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a plea on June 25 seeking safety and security of women lawyers in courts in wake of the recent murder of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead in the Agra court premises.

A vacation bench of justices Deepka Gupta and Surya Kant termed it a "serious mater" and said it will hear the petition filed by advocate Indu Kaul next Tuesday.

Yadav, who was the first woman president of the Bar Council, was shot thrice by another lawyer Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance.

Following Yadav's killing inside the Agra court complex, the state government had said it was committed to providing adequate security at the high court and district court premises.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 12:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU