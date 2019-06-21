Plea in SC on safety of women lawyers in courts, to be heard Tuesday

The agreed on Friday to hear a plea on June 25 seeking safety and security of women lawyers in courts in wake of the recent murder of Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead in the court premises.

A vacation bench of justices and termed it a "serious mater" and said it will hear the petition filed by next Tuesday.

Yadav, who was the first woman of the Bar Council, was shot thrice by another Manish Sharma, who had been her long-time acquaintance.

Following Yadav's killing inside the court complex, the had said it was committed to providing adequate security at the high court and district court premises.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)