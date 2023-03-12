JUST IN
ECI chief Rajiv Kumar says it gives 'Agnipariksha' in every election
Two pro-Khalistani suspects belonging to SFJ held from Madhya Pradesh
Torrent Group to appeal against NCLAT order in Reliance Cap matter in SC
Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake
RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at annual meet
PM Modi inaugurates 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project
Indian startups should resist pressure to move outside: Mohandas Pai
IAF dispenses over 25,000 ltrs of water to contain Goa forest fire
J-K: Banihal-Hingni stretch of USBRL project may be finished by June end
DA crisis: Bengal governor has agreed to mediate, claim agitators
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Torrent Group to appeal against NCLAT order in Reliance Cap matter in SC

The initial bidding process ended on December 21, 2022 and Torrent Investments was found to be the highest bidder with Rs 8,640 crore

Topics
Reliance Captial | NCLAT | Supreme Court

IANS  |  Chennai 

Reliance Capital

With the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd set for the second round of Challenge Mechanism on March 20, the Torrent Group, one of the suitors, is likely to mention their plea in the apex court on Monday.

The Torrent group may request the Supreme Court to stay the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) order in favour of Reliance Capital lenders and allow another round of auction for the financial services company.

The lenders had approached NCLAT against an earlier order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) restraining the CoC from extending the auction round to find higher value for the company.

In the next round of bidding, the minimum/reserve price will be Rs 8,000 crore cash upfront, then round one will be Rs 9,500 crore and then it will be Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 250 crore after each round, it is learnt.

The initial bidding process ended on December 21, 2022 and Torrent Investments was found to be the highest bidder with Rs 8,640 crore.

Soon after that the Hinduja Group's IIHL made an offer of Rs 9,000 crore.

It is learnt Mukul Rohtagi is to represent Torrent in the apex court and Kapil Sibal will represent the CoC.

--IANS

vj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Captial

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 15:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU