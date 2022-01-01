Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum closed from today

-
ALSO READ
About 700 buildings identified as dangerous in pre-monsoon survey: NDMC
Prez Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea on Saturday
Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Thawarchand appointed Karnataka Governor
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma awards in Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
-
In view of the current COVID-19 situation, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from Saturday.
"As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice," the President's Secretariat informed on Friday in a press release.
The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, the official release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU