Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum closed from today

"As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice," the President's Secretariat informed on Friday in a press release.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, the official release said.

