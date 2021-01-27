Traffic affected at ITO, several roads closed as retired Delhi cops protest

-
ALSO READ
For the Union govt the best farm policy would be to let states deal with it
'Fear of price fluctuation, distrust behind protests against farm laws'
Farmer protests: Entry at Jama Masjid, Lal Quila metro stations closed
High-powered panel's minutes reveal farm bills were never raised: Punjab FM
Tractor parade violence: 22 FIRs registered against farmers by Delhi Police
-
Traffic continued to remain affected at ITO on Wednesday due to a protest called by retired Delhi Police personnel against the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the city.
The protesters are demanding proper action against the people who were involved in the violence.
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the road going towards Connaught Place from Minto Road is closed and the road leading towards India Gate from ITO has also been closed.
Ghazipur market, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed. Commuters going to Ghaziabad from Delhi are advised to take Shahdara and DND, it said.
The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said 22 FIRs have been so far registered in connection with Tuesday's violence.
More than 300 policemen have been injured in the incident, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU