JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India on the brink of reaching grim milestone of 5,000 Covid-19 deaths
Business Standard

Trains to hospital queries: When calls go beyond Covid in this control room

From March 25, when the control centre got formalised to May 28, as many as 66,563 calls have been received here, and by end of this month the numbers could well surpass 70,000.

Topics
Coronavirus | migrant workers | central government

Nivedita Mookerji  |  New Delhi 

It’s 11 am and Anjana Sharma has already been on the landline phone at her desk for four hours non-stop. Sharma, 35, walks into this unsung Covid control room at 7 am sharp everyday, after a hurried breakfast and a long car pool.

From there on, she attends anything from 50 to 70 plus calls from those in distress, till her shift gets over at 1 pm. Her five other colleagues, all of them public health nursing officers, too, follow this drill in a 12X10 ft room at the sanitizer-drenched entrance of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Health Services headquarters, close to ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 00:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU