Trains to hospital queries: When calls go beyond Covid in this control room

It’s 11 am and Anjana Sharma has already been on the landline phone at her desk for four hours non-stop. Sharma, 35, walks into this unsung Covid control room at 7 am sharp everyday, after a hurried breakfast and a long car pool.

From there on, she attends anything from 50 to 70 plus calls from those in distress, till her shift gets over at 1 pm. Her five other colleagues, all of them public health nursing officers, too, follow this drill in a 12X10 ft room at the sanitizer-drenched entrance of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Health Services headquarters, close to ...