6 booked as ingredients worth Rs 1.7 lakh seized from liquor vend in Latur

An illicit liquor vend was busted in Maharashtra's and 2,600 litres of ingredients worth Rs 1.70 lakh were destroyed, a police official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted by a team of Kasarshirshi police station on Friday and six persons have been apprehended in this connection, he added.

They have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act, the official said.

