JUST IN
Environment minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurates India Pavilion at COP27
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says he will boycott trials of GM Mustard
Curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR 3 days ago under final stage of GRAP lifted
Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category; minimum temp 3 notches above average
Loss & damage funding makes it to COP27 agenda for the first time ever
12 Punjab, Haryana districts see over 84% reduction in stubble burning
COP27 climate summit: What India can expect at UNFCCC meet in Egypt?
COP27: A year on from Glasgow meet, world burning more dirty fuel than ever
3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27
Climate negotiator seeks evidence-based talks on Africa at COP27 summit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Environment minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurates India Pavilion at COP27
Delhi min Gopal Rai calls meeting to reopen primary schools, revoke WFH
Business Standard

6 booked as ingredients worth Rs 1.7 lakh seized from liquor vend in Latur

An illicit liquor vend was busted in Maharashtra's Latur and 2,600 litres of ingredients worth Rs 1.70 lakh were destroyed, a police official said on Sunday

Topics
Maharashtra | Latur

Press Trust of India  |  Latur 

Israel arrests dozens of Hamas-linked students over 'terror': Report

An illicit liquor vend was busted in Maharashtra's Latur and 2,600 litres of ingredients worth Rs 1.70 lakh were destroyed, a police official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted by a team of Kasarshirshi police station on Friday and six persons have been apprehended in this connection, he added.

They have been charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 20:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU