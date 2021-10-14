Transfer officials posted in home districts: EC to five poll-bound states

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Counting on smoothly, but website slow due to server overload: EC
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
-
In the run-up to the Assembly polls in five states due early next year, the Election Commission (EC) has directed the governments of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to transfer officials posted in their home districts and those who have spent three years in a district in the last four years.
In a letter to the chief secretaries and chief electoral officers of the poll-bound states on Wednesday, the commission pointed out that the terms of the legislative assemblies of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa are ending on different dates in March, 2022. The term of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 14 next year.
It is usual for the poll panel to issue such directions ahead of Lok Sabha or Assembly elections to ensure that officials do not interfere in the poll process in any way and the democratic exercise remains free and fair.
"The Commission further desires that no officer/official, against whom a criminal case is pending in any court of law, be associated with/deployed on election-related duty," the letter said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU