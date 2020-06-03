Borders sealed, but Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon allow travel under these rules

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he was closing the city's borders for a week to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, matching measures neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have taken.
Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Gurugram, Delhi-Ghaziabad borders will remain sealed for a week to contain the virus spread.
However, essential services are exempt from the travel ban.
But, for travelling from Delhi to any other part of NCR, here are the set of rules that one needs to keep in mind:
- Essential services like–health care, municipal services, movement of perishables like vegetables, grocery and dairy items, banking sector, media personnel will be allowed to enter Delhi
- Other than that those with valid passes will also be allowed to entre Delhi
- Government employees can enter the national capital on showing their respective ID cards.
- Those going to railways stations or Delhi airport are also allowed by showing their tickets
- E-passes will be available for permitted non-essential activities, which will be issued by authorities or district magistrates of the respective states
Delhi witnessed an unusual spike in Covid-19 cases last week when more than 1000 positive cases were registered in a day. As on Tuesday, it has registered over 22,000 positive cases of wich nearly 12,000 are active.
