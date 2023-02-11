Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, none hurt; epicentre in sea: ISR

-
ALSO READ
Another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurs in Turkey's Malatya: EMSC
Depression over northeast Arabian Sea to maintain intensity for 12 hrs: IMD
Amit Shah to attend formation day of National Disaster Management Authority
PMO holds high-level review meeting on situation in Uttarakhand's Joshimath
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Kutch in Gujarat, no casualty reported
-
A tremor of 3.8 magnitude was recorded in the early hours of Saturday in Surat district in Gujarat, an Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) official said.
The tremor was recorded at 12:52 am with its epicentre some 27 kilometres west south west (WSW) of Surat, he said.
"It was recorded at a depth of 5.2 kilometres, and the epicentre was in the Arabian sea off Hazira in the district. The tremors caused no damage to property or life," a district disaster management official said.
As per the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), the state faces a high earthquake risk and has witnessed major incidents in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956 and 2001.
The 2001 Kutch earthquake was the third largest and second most destructive earthquake in India over the last two centuries, killing more than 13,800 persons and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 13:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU