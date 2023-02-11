JUST IN
Business Standard

ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son in Delhi excise policy money laundering

Raghav Matunga is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody; This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | YSR Congress | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years
The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said Saturday.

Raghav Magunta was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday evening, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court, where the federal probe agency will seek his custody.

This is the ninth arrest in this case by the ED, and the third this week.

It arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, the director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, earlier in the week.

The agency had alleged that a cartel called 'South Group' of liquor retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers was created as part of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, and the father and son duo were part of it.

It had searched premises linked to the Member of Parliament last year.

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:01 IST

