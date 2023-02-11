JUST IN
Aero India-2023 set to dazzle enthusiasts with sorties, mid-air formations
Winter games in Gulmarg will boost sporting culture in Jammu & Kashmir: PM

"Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg," he tweeted

Topics
Games | Jammu and Kashmir | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Khelo India National Winter Games in Gulmarg will boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir, and wished the athletes participating in the event.

"Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg," he tweeted.

"This will also boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added.

On Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur declared the third edition of the games open in Gulmarg and said his ministry would keep helping Jammu and Kashmir financially and provide it with the best of facilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:10 IST

