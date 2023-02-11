Winter games in Gulmarg will boost sporting culture in Jammu & Kashmir: PM

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Khelo India National Winter Games in Gulmarg will boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir, and wished the athletes participating in the event.
"Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg," he tweeted.
"This will also boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir," the prime minister added.
On Friday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur declared the third edition of the games open in Gulmarg and said his ministry would keep helping Jammu and Kashmir financially and provide it with the best of facilities.
First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:10 IST
