Tribals in Thane take out protest march to demand better facilities

Hundreds of on Wednesday took out a protest morcha to Shahapur tehsil office in Maharashtra's district demanding better facilities for residents.

The agitation, 'Dholi Morcha', also saw participation from a large number of women. During the march, the protesters shouted slogans against the state government for failing to provide basic amenities to tribal-dominated villages. The agitators carried a 'dholi ' - make shift stretcher - during the stir. A delegation later met the local tehsildar and submitted a memorandum listing their grievances. The protesters said the sick, pregnant women and students face a lot of problems in reaching main roads from their villages due to lack of proper pathways.

