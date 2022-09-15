Number of tigers in Rajasthan has crossed 100, says CM Ashok Gehlot

-
-
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the number of tigers in Rajasthan has crossed 100 due to the efforts of the state government in wildlife conservation.
The number of other wild animals including panther, chital, deer, kharmor is also increasing continuously in the state, he said, stressing that "wildlife conservation is our topmost priority."
According to an official statement, Gehlot was addressing a meeting of the State Wildlife Board at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday night.
He also said that from October 2, Wildlife Week will be organized across the state. During which interesting activities related to increasing curiosity about wildlife among the general public including school children will be organised.
He instructed the departmental officers to carry out the action plan as per the requirement in the state sanctuaries including Ranthambore, Sariska, Mukundra and Ramgarh Vishdhari.
The chief minister said that for the conservation of forests and wildlife, the government is working in collaboration with wildlife lovers, experts and organisations associated with wildlife conservation.
He also directed the officers to send proposals related to strengthening the Department of Environment and Climate Change.
The chief minister also directed to expedite the removal of illegal tube wells for Sambhar Lake wetland conservation and to speed up the work of wetland identification and conservation in other areas across the state.
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 06:48 IST