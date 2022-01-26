Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath with booming 21-gun salute

-
ALSO READ
Republic Day 2022 Parade LIVE: Tableaux of 12 States, UTs showcased
R-Day parade: Tableau of Haryana to showcase replica of Neeraj Chopra
Unvaccinated people, children below 15 yrs not allowed at R-Day parade
DRDO to display two tableaux at Republic Day parade: Defence Ministry
24,000 people permitted to attend Republic Day parade amid Covid scare
-
The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday.
According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of 871 field regiment.
The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta.
President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the proud winners of the highest gallantry, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.
Flower petals were showered by four Mi-17 V5 helicopters flying in the wineglass formation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU