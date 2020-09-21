Tripura coronavirus update: 243 new cases push tally to 22,275, toll at 245

At least 243 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 22,275, a Health department official said.

The death toll rose to 245 with six more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 137 of the 245 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

currently has 6,566 active COVID-19 cases, while 15,441 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 3,58,879 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

