Tripura polls: Supreme Court seeks detailed security arrangement plan

-
ALSO READ
Ram Jethmalani's son Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha
Swapan Dasgupta, Mahesh Jethmalani, others take oath as RS members
Tripura opposition condemns police action against SC lawyers, others
Tripura police books 4 SC lawyers under UAPA for abetting disharmony
Tripura: Prashant Kishor's 23-member I-PAC team detained in Agartala
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a detailed security arrangement plan from the Tripura government to ensure free and fair municipal elections slated on November 25 and also for the declaration of results.
A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing a contempt plea by All India Trinamool Congress claiming that law and order situation is worsening in the state, as the date for local body elections draws closer and the government authorities have not followed the top court's direction on security arrangements.
Justice Chandrachud asked senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the Tripura government, to bring on record the detailed security arrangement, which will be in place to ensure free and fair local body elections, and also the declaration of results. Justice Chandrachud asked Jethmalani to come back with instructions, from the DGP and home secretary, at 12.45 p.m.
The top court also sought to know the presence of the central paramilitary forces so that the same can be deployed to the areas.
On November 11, the Supreme Court asked the Tripura Police to ensure that none of the political parties were prevented from exercising their rights to campaign, for the upcoming local body elections, in a peaceful manner.
On Monday, a counsel mentioned the contempt petition before a bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. Citing the earlier writ petition in connection with the Tripura elections, the counsel submitted that the top court had passed directions for the arrangement of security, but the situation is worsening.
He added that recent incidents happened and they are happening across the board now, and insisted for urgent hearing of the contempt petition in the matter. The counsel said: "The situation is very volatile. It requires the court's considerations..."
On November 11, the top court had said: "We expect that necessary arrangements will be made by the state government and the DGP along with law enforcement machinery of the state."
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU