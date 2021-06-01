Ram Jethmalani's son Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani's son Mahesh Jethmalani has been nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated following the death of MP Raghunath Mohapatra last month.

The tenure of Mahesh Jethmalani -- one of the leading lawyers of the country, as Rajya Sabha MP would be till May 2024.

Mahesh Jethmalani was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past. He has also been a member of the National Executive of the BJP.

In 2012, Mahesh resigned from the BJP's National Executive, protesting against the then national BJP President Nitin Gadkari. Last year, there were talks of Mahesh going to Rajya Sabha from the nominated quota, although retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was nominated then.

 

First Published: Tue, June 01 2021. 00:38 IST

