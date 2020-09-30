Tripura reports 381 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 25,734

At least 381 more people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Wednesday, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 25,734, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 274 with one more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

Altogether 489 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the state's main referral facility for the COVID-19 patients, since Tuesday.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 150 of the 274 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

currently has 5,768 active cases, while 19,669 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three have migrated to other states.

As many as 3, 88,675 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)