Over 10 million Covid-19 tests conducted in UP so far: Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the total number of COVID-19 tests has surpassed one crore mark in Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of hospitals of Level 1 and Level 2 in six districts of the State, the Chief Minister said, "Today, we have completed one crore COVID-19 tests in Uttar Pradesh."
"We have conducted 1.5 lakh tests per day for the past 45 days," the Chief Minister said.
"We are conducting 50,000-55,000 RT PCR tests, 3,000 TrueNat tests and remaining are being performed by antigen tests," he added.
Six months back, we did not have facilities to tackle coronavirus in the State. We had to recommend patients to Delhi for better treatment. But now, we have built level 1 and level 2 facilities in various hospitals," he said.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has 52,160 active COVID-19 cases, 3,36,981 cured, discharged or migrated and 5,715 patients who succumbed to the virus.
