Tripura reports 535 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Tripura reports 399 new coronavirus cases, five additional fatalities
India coronavirus dispatch: Covid-19 pandemic and policy solutions
Even six months after it began, plenty of people unaware of Covid-19
Bangladesh reports over 2,400 new Covid-19 cases, 45 additional deaths
Covid-19 patient flees from facility in Assam's Dhubri, booked hours later
-
As many as 535 more people
tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday, pushing the state's tally to 17,274, a health official said.
Tripura's coronavirus death toll rose to 167 as six more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.
West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, accounted for 88 of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far.
The state now has 7,092 active coronavirus cases, while 9,993 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 22 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
A total of 3,13,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura so far, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU