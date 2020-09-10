Tripura reports 535 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional fatalities

As many as 535 more people



tested positive for COVID-19 in on Thursday, pushing the state's tally to 17,274, a health official said.

Tripura's death toll rose to 167 as six more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

West district, under which Agartala falls, accounted for 88 of the 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state so far.

The state now has 7,092 active cases, while 9,993 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 22 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 3,13,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in so far, he added.

