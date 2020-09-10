JUST IN
UK epidemiologist warns of virus 'uptick', wants lockdown re-imposed

The epidemiologist whose modelling heavily influenced UK government to impose a lockdown in March has warned that fresh restrictions may have to be re-imposed in coming weeks

AP  |  London 

Photo: Shutterstock
The epidemiologist whose modelling heavily influenced the British government to impose a lockdown in March has warned that fresh restrictions may have to be re-imposed in coming weeks to deal with a rise in new coronavirus cases.

Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London said he was encouraged that the government is banning social gatherings of more than six people from Monday, noting that one of the mistakes in the early days of the pandemic this year was an overly cautious approach.

Still, he told BBC radio that all the analysis suggested there would be an uptick in deaths in the coming weeks, so now is the time to respond. The UK has seen Europe's deadliest virus outbreak, with around 41,600 deaths. Ferguson added that if the transmission rates don't fall markedly so the epidemic starts shrinking again, then we may need to clamp down in other areas.

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 14:38 IST

