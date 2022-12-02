JUST IN
Tripura targets to procure 35,000 MT of paddy in 2022-23: Minister

The Tripura government is targetting to procure 35,000 MT of paddy in 2022-23, minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

paddy

The Tripura government is targetting to procure 35,000 MT of paddy in 2022-23, minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Friday.

Chowdhury, the Information and Cultural Affairs Minister, said the work for paddy procurement will begin very soon.

"This year, the target for paddy procurement is 35,000 MT. This time, the price of paddy has been increased to Rs 20.40 per kg from Rs 18.15. It will surely boost the farmers' income," he said, addressing a press conference on Thursday's cabinet meeting

The state has procured 1.31 lakh MT paddy from farmers at a cost of Rs 243.99 crore, since 2018 -- when it was done the first time after the BJP came to power in Tripura.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal for providing reimbursement facility to Group A and B employees without permission from the medical board, if they want to undergo medical treatment outside the state.

Group C and D employees will also get it in case of cardiac and cancer treatments, the minister said.

The cabinet also gave its approval to the Kolkata-based Techno India Group for setting up a new university in the state, Chowdhury said.

The proposed varsity will have courses in science, management, mass communication, nursing, biotechnology, commerce, agriculture, veterinary sciences and yoga.

"The state cabinet has cleared the Techno India Group's proposal for setting up a university in Thursday's meeting. It will provide an opportunity for the students to pursue higher study in the state itself," said Chowdhury.

A bill in this regard will be tabled in the upcoming session of the assembly, he said, adding that the varsity will kick start its journey once the House clears it.

At present two state-run universities -- Tripura University and MBB University -- and privately-owned ICFAI University are functioning in Tripura, apart from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Indian Institute Information Technology (IIIT) and National Forensic Science University.

The foundation stone has also been laid for the Dhamma Dipa International Buddhist University. The Techno India Group already has an engineering college in the state.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:21 IST

