Truck hits Samajwadi Party leader's car, drags it for 500 m in Mainpuri: UP

Topics
Samajwadi Party | Uttar Pradesh

ANI  General News 

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had a close shave on Sunday when a truck hit his car and dragged it for around 500 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

The incident took place near Bhadawar House in Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali area on Sunday night when SP district president Devendra Singh Yadav was on his way to his residence via Karhal Road. He was alone in the car during the incident.

Following the incident, Yadav lodged a complaint at Mainpuri Sadar Kotwali police station.

 

Police registered a case and have arrested the truck driver.

 

"Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway," said Kamlesh Dikshit, Superintendant of Police, Mainpuri.

Mainpuri is considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is the sitting MLA from the Karhal constituency of Mainpuri district.

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:46 IST

