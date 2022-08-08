Rajasthan: 3 women killed in stampede outside Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar

-
-
Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district early on Monday, police said.
Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.
As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.
In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.
He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.
First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:31 IST