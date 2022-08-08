JUST IN
Centre to move New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amd) Bill in LS
Centre to move Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha
Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area: UP
Data story: India logs 16,167 new Covid cases; death toll at 526,730
Money laundering case: ED to produce Raut before special court in Mumbai
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
CM Yogi to launch 'Radio Jaighosh' to mark Kakori Train Action anniversary
Latest news LIVE: India logs 16,167 Covid cases, 41 deaths in 24 hrs
Senate Democrats approve big Biden deal worth $740 bn; House to vote next
Maharashtra: BEST increases Ho-Ho AC bus service for tourists
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Centre to move New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amd) Bill in LS
Business Standard

Rajasthan: 3 women killed in stampede outside Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar

Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district early on Monday, police said.

Topics
rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Sikar 

An early morning stampede at Khatu Shyam temple killed 3, injured two people. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
An early morning stampede at Khatu Shyam temple killed 3, injured two people. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district early on Monday, police said.

Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.

He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:31 IST

`