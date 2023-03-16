JUST IN
LS adjourned till Friday amid noisy protests by treasury benches, oppn
FCI sells 491,000 tonnes wheat for Rs 2214.32 per quintal in 6th e-auction
Strategic Srinagar-Leh national highway reopened for traffic in record time
Domestic pharma industry revenues expected to grow 6-8 pc next fiscal: Icra
China accuses US of spreading disinformation, suppressing TikTok
DC Women vs GG Women: Playing 11, live match, fantasy 11 and more
ICMR approves new RT-qPCR kit to detect influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and RSV
K'taka bribe case: Lokayukta to file another case against accused BJP MLA
Army's Cheetah chopper crashes in Arunachal during operational sortie
Less expensive approach developed to isolate nanobodies against Covid
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi hails healthcare workers for their efforts to keep India healthy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Truecaller opens its first India office in Bengaluru, can host 250 staff

Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-Founder of Truecaller, said the new facility at Bengaluru was a reaffirmation of the company's continued investment in India

Topics
Truecaller  | Bengaluru | India

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Truecaller
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Caller ID verification platform Truecaller on Thursday announced the opening of its first exclusive office space outside of Sweden, in Bengaluru.

The office was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

A press release issued by the company said the Bengaluru facility occupies a renovated space of 30,443 square feet and can accommodate up to 250 employees, offering top-of-the-line technology and amenities.

Truecaller plans to use this facility as its primary hub to deliver India-first features and serve users globally, it said. This office is the largest establishment of Truecaller outside of its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

Since its entry into the country a decade ago, Truecaller has today grown to 338 million monthly active users, of which a large proportion -- 246 million -- are from India, the company said.

Saying India presented unique opportunities to launch new products and services on the Truecaller platform, the company spoke about how the feedback it obtained helped it to improve solutions further, which was crucial to its growth and innovation capabilities.

Congratulating Truecaller, Minister Chandrasekhar said the company's decision to open an exclusive office in India is representative of the growth of India as a trusted technology partner to the world.

"The government's vision and focus is on enabling entrepreneurship and expansion of a vibrant innovation and startup ecosystem in India," Chandrasekhar said. "The journey to where we are today in 2023 as one of the most exciting and fastest-growing ecosystems in the world has been a result of the hard work of many years where our Prime Minister had outlined and set out one of the key goals of making India a technology enabler."

Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-Founder of Truecaller, said the new facility at Bengaluru was a reaffirmation of the company's continued investment in India.

"We want to continue to serve India's digital society and economy with the best experience on our app, with safety and privacy as core operating principles," Mamedi said.

"Our company's growth in India has been closely linked to the increasing use of smartphones and the internet... We remain committed to the safety of our users and the values of Digital India, of an open, trusted, safe and accountable internet," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Truecaller

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 16:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU