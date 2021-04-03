Turkey reports record 42,308 new Covid-19 cases, tally surpasses 3.4 mn

-
ALSO READ
Scientists discover possible new coronavirus mutation in Brazil
No new strain of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab: Govt
MIT scientists design face mask that can inactivate coronavirus using heat
New double mutant variant of Covid, 3 variants of concern found: Govt
Mutation in novel coronavirus may have made it more contagious: Study
-
Turkey reported 42,308 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to its health ministry update on Friday.
Among the new cases are 1,471 symptomatic patients, and the total number in the country has reached 3,400,296.
The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 179 to 31,892, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,059,462 after 24,419 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.
The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,182 in the country, said the ministry.
A total of 248,968 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 39,070,763.
Turkey started its mass vaccination for COVID-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 9,472,000 people have been vaccinated so far.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU