Over 70 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore with 12,76,191 doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said as India registered this year's highest single day rise of 81,466 infections.

So far, 1,23,03,131 people have tested positive for in the country, according to a provisional report till 7 pm on Friday.

The country has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the number included 6,13,56,345 people who received its first dose.

The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people.

The ministry said the numbers included 89,03,809 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 95,15,410 frontline workers, who have taken the first dose.

As many as 52,86,132 HCWs and 39,75,549 FLWs have taken the second dose, the ministry said, adding that 4,29,37,126 beneficiaries above 45 years of age been administered the first dose.

"Total 12,76,191 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday, the 77th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination, the ministry said, adding that 12,40,764 received the first dose while 35,427 beneficiaries got the second dose as per the provisional report and final numbers will be compiled by by late night.

A total of 11,83,917 people aged 45 and above were given the first dose on April 2.

More than 36.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on April 1, the highest single-day coverage till now, the ministry had said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged 45 and above from April 1.

