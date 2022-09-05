JUST IN
Two dead, more than 20 injured, many feared trapped in Lucknow hotel fire
5 killed, one missing in J&K Doda district's two separate road accidents
Hookah bar found operating inside Lucknow's Indira Nagar coaching institute
CM Hemant Soren to seek trust vote today amid Jharkhand political crisis
Amit Shah to visit popular Ganesh pandal in Mumbai during two-day visit
PM Modi to interact with 45 winners of 'National Awards to Teachers' today
Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk Delhi's cloth shop, no casualties reported
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi today to boost bilateral ties
Swing crashes down from 50 feet in Mohali fair, nearly 50 people injured
Latest news LIVE: India records 5,910 new Covid cases, 16 deaths in 24 hrs
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
5 killed, one missing in J&K Doda district's two separate road accidents
Business Standard

Two dead, more than 20 injured, many feared trapped in Lucknow hotel fire

More than 20 persons have been shifted to the hospital in an unconscious state where two women have succumbed to burn injuries; official statements are awaited

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow | fire break outs

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Lucknow,

More than 20 persons have been shifted to the hospital in an unconscious state. Hospital sources said that two women have succumbed to burn injuries. Official confirmation was awaited.

Several persons, including employees and guests have received burn injuries, even as fire tenders were trying to douse the flames.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to personally supervise the rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the victims.

Fire personnel, meanwhile, were breaking open the glass panes to rescue those trapped inside the hotel. Several guests complained of severe suffocation since the smoke was filling the rooms.

More than 20 people were still trapped inside.

Ambulances have also been called in and nearby hospitals have been put on alert.

The hotel has a narrow approach road, which was causing problems in relief and rescue operations.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 10:49 IST

`
.