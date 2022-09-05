Amit Shah to visit popular Ganesh pandal in Mumbai during two-day visit

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
Maharashtra political crisis: Shinde calls meeting of rebel MLAs in Assam
Shinde govt completes a month in office, no sign of cabinet expansion yet
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, on Monday during his two-day visit to the city.
He will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Sunday.
Shah landed in Mumbai on Sunday night.
The visit of Shah, a key BJP strategist, during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected this month or in October.
The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to delay in holding the polls.
"Amit Shah will hold a meeting at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. He will visit some prominent Ganesh pandals in Mumbai including the Lalbaugcha Raja," Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said.
Shah will also visit the official residence of CM Eknath Shinde and inaugurate the A M Naik School in Powai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 10:11 IST