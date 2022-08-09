CM Yogi Adityanath receives bomb threat, probe underway: UP govt

-
ALSO READ
Central agencies looking into hoax bomb threat: Karnataka Home Minister
Bomb threat at San Francisco airport, international terminal evacuated
Six Bengaluru schools get bomb threats mails, police gets on duty
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna airport after bomb threat
Bomb, IED threat calls in Delhi, link with Ghazipur incident suspected
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a bomb threat, informed officials on Monday.
The death threat was received as a message on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp on August 2.
The threat immediately caused a stir as officials geared up immediately.
The message, which was received on August 2 on the police control room's helpline WhatsApp, threatened to bomb the chief minister within 3 days.
The operation commander of the helpline filed a case with the police. A search is underway to identify and arrest the sender.
A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station.
Further investigations are underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU