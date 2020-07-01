Two killed, several injured in boiler explosion at Tamil Nadu thermal plant

-
Two men were killed, a number of workers feared trapped and 16 others injured here on Wednesday, when a boiler exploded at the NLC India's thermal plant, an official said.
The mishap occured at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.
"Two men died on the spot. Some workers are feared trapped and 16 others have sustained injuries," the official told PTI adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai.
