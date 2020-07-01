JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India enters Unlock 2.0: Relaxations to new rules, all you need to know
Business Standard

Two killed, several injured in boiler explosion at Tamil Nadu thermal plant

The mishap occured at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

Topics
explosion | power plants

Press Trust of India 

Tamil Nadu boiler explosion
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Two men were killed, a number of workers feared trapped and 16 others injured here on Wednesday, when a boiler exploded at the NLC India's thermal plant, an official said.

The mishap occured at the fifth unit of the thermal power station-II (210 MW x 7) when workers were in the process of resuming operations this morning.

"Two men died on the spot. Some workers are feared trapped and 16 others have sustained injuries," the official told PTI adding the injured have been rushed to a hospital in Chennai.
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 12:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU