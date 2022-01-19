Two Mathura courts closed after five employees test Covid-19 positive

-
-
Two Mathura courts were closed for two days for a comprehensive sanitisation, a day after a judicial officer and five employees there tested positive for Covid, officials said on Tuesday.
A judicial officer and five employees were found Covid positive when they were on duty on Monday, DGC (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said.
He said on the orders of District Judge Rajeev Bharti, the courts remained closed on Tuesday for comprehensive sanitisation.
Both courts will also remain closed on Wednesday, officials said.
Important woks will be done through videoconferencing, the officials said.
Meanwhile, one more person died from coronavirus in Mathura, Jitendra Singh, PRO, Health Department, said.
He said 392 fresh cases were reported in the district.
