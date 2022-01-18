Covid-19 cases: 11,086 cases in Odisha, positivity rate 15.62%

reported 11,086 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 597 more than the previous day, while four more patients died, the Health Department said.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 15.62 per cent from 14.96 per cent as 70,990 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a bulletin stated.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is located, reported nearly one-third of the new cases at 3,469, followed by 1,416 cases in Sundargarh and 766 in Cuttack, it said.

The state capital registered 1,402 fresh cases.

The TPR is 36.1 per cent in Sundargarh and 31.7 per cent in Khurda. Twelve more districts have a positivity of more than 10 per cent.

As many as 1,061 children were among the new patients in the state. The daily cases jumped by more than 56 per cent from 7,071 a week ago. The state had logged 10,489 cases on Monday.

The active cases surged to 80,914, including 27,010 in Khurda that is in the red zone of districts where current cases are over 2,500. Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Cuttack, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are also on the list.

Puri and Bolangir are among the nine districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients.

The toll mounted to 8,488 with a fatality each in Cuttack, Sundargarh, Kendrapara and Koraput. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to the bulletin.

The case tally climbed to 11,55,487. So far, 10,66,032 patients, including 5,965 on Monday, have recovered, it added.

Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said the hospitalisation rate, including paediatric admissions, and oxygen requirement was very low in the third wave of the pandemic.

"The occupancy rate is 9 per cent in general beds, 15 per cent in ICU and 5-6 per cent in ventilator beds," Mohapatra told reporters.

