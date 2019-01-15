JUST IN
Two independent MLAs withdraw support to Congress-JDS govt in Karnataka

H Nagesh (Independent) and R Shankar (KPJP) have written to governor Vajubhai Vala conveying their decision

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

H D Kumaraswamy

In a blow to the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka, two MLAs Tuesday withdrew support to the government headed by H D Kumaraswamy.

H Nagesh (Independent) and R Shankar (KPJP) have written to governor Vajubhai Vala conveying their decision.

In separate identical letters, available to the media in Bengaluru, the lawmakers said they were withdrawing support extended to the coalition government of the Congress and the JDS with immediate effect.

The MLAs, who are now staying in a Mumbai hotel, requested the governor to take "necessary action."

Both the Congress and the BJP have been accusing each other of trying to lure legislators.

The BJP MLAs are presently camping in Gurgaon, amid reports that some Congress and Independent MLAs are staying at a hotel in Mumbai.
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 15:45 IST

