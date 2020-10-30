Mizoram reports 38 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's tally now at 2,694

-
Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to
2,694 on Friday as 38 more people, including a three-year-old girl, tested positive for the infection, an official statement said.
Three security personnel, nine children and an elderly couple are among the new patients, the statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said.
Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 34, followed by Lunglei (two) and Kolasib and Mamit (one each), it said.
Two new patients have travel history, while 36 infections were detected during contact tracing, the statement said.
The state now has 435 active coronavirus cases, while 2,258 people have recovered from the disease and one patient has succumbed to the infection so far, it said.
A total of 1,11,058 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 58 outside the state, according to the Health Department.
As many as 1,819 infections were detected at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and one at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital through RT-PCR tests, 386 at district hospitals using TrueNat machines and 488 during rapid antigen tests, it said.
