Jharkhand reports 397 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted



to 1,02,887 as 397 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 891 after five more patients succumbed to the disease, he said.

Of the fresh fatalities, two each were reported from Ranchi and East Singhbhum and one from West Singhbhum, the official said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 108, followed by East Singhbhum at 76, Dhanbad at 39 and Bokaro at 27.

now has 5,021 active cases, while 96,975 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 25,813 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

