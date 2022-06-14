Two more cases of BA.5 variant of coronavirus found in Maharashtra

on Tuesday reported two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus, the state health department said.

Both the patients, found in Thane city, had been vaccinated. They recovered from the latest infection in home isolation, the department added in a press release. One of them was a 25-year-old woman and the other a 32-year-old man.

They were found to have contracted infection on May 28 and 30, respectively.

According to the B.J. Medical College, Pune, in the Whole Genome Sequencing of recent samples in the state, BA.2 was the most prominent variant followed by BA.2.38, the health department said.

