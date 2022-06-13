Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

-
ALSO READ
Canadian PM Trudeau announces new law to freeze sales on handgun
Canadian sanctions to stay until Russia withdraws troops from Ukraine: PM
Canada will take as many Ukraine refugees as it can: Justin Trudeau
China accuses Trudeau govt of 'double standards' in depiction of protests
Canadian PM Trudeau urges protesters to go home, vows to end blockades
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.
Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".
"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted.
He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU