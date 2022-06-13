JUST IN
Delhi reports 614 new Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 7.06%

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

"I've tested positive for Covid-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots," the Canadian PM tweeted.

ANI 

Justin Trudeau
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Trudeau said that he is isolated and he felt "OK".

"I've tested positive for COVID-19. I'll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," the Canadian PM tweeted.

He previously tested positive for COVID-19 in late January this year and is triple vaccinated.

First Published: Mon, June 13 2022. 22:44 IST

