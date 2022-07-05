Two people arrested in Assam's Nagaon district with 12.59 gm heroin

-
ALSO READ
Assam floods: 18 dead; over 839k affected in 32 districts, Nagaon worst hit
40,000 people affected in Cachar as Assam floods get worse
Army, NDRF and SDRF carry out rescue ops in flood-hit Assam's Cachar
Suffering financial losses, UP couple attempts suicide on FB live
Anti-encroachment at Sarita Vihar dropped as police force unavailable: SDMC
-
Two persons were arrested with 12.59 gm of heroin in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Tuesday.
A man was arrested from Chokitup Fasiroad in the first raid, they said.
He was nabbed while trafficking the drugs. Sixteen plastic vials containing 1.8 gm heroin and 20 empty plastic vials were seized from him, they added.
In the second incident, a team of the Batadrava police station conducted a raid, acting on a tip-off, and apprehended another man, police said.
A soapbox containing 10.79 gm heroin was seized from him, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU