Gujarat: India has eliminated all queues by going online, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple digital portals at the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 including a single sign-in portal Meri Pehchaan, a website IndiaStack.Global, MyScheme on Monday.
The launch came amid the ongoing Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar.
He highlighted that the masses had to hustle from pin to pole for basic registrations and documents, however, the country solved the issue digitally.
"Just remember the situations of 8-10 years ago. The line for taking birth certificate. If you want to pay the bill, then the line, ration line, line for admission line for result and certificate, line in banks, India solved so many lines online," said PM Modi.
He also stressed that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0.
"With the passage of time, the country which does not adopt modern technology, time moves ahead leaving it behind. India was a victim of this during the Third Industrial Revolution. But today we can proudly say that India is guiding the world in the fourth industrial revolution, Industry 4.0," he added.
'Indiastack.global' - is a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin Vaccination Platform, Government e Marketplace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader of building Digital Transformation projects at population scale, and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.
Gujarat | In the last 8 years, more than Rs 23 lakh crores have been transferred to beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfers. With this technology, around Rs 2.23 lakh crores, which went to the wrong hands, got saved: PM Narendra Modi, in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/RiEaUI4fOR— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
'MyScheme' - is a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for.
'Meri Pehchaan'- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.
