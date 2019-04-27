Two police personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattisgrah's Bijapur

-
Two police personnel were killed and a villager was injured Saturday evening when Naxals opened fire on them in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.
The incident took place when the two policemen and the villager were going to Tippapuram village, under Pamed police station area, on a motorbike.
A 'small action team' (typically comprising four-five rebels) of Naxals opened fire on them, leaving constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Habka dead on the spot and the villager injured, said Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P.
Locals took the injured villager to Cherla in neighbouring Telangana for treatment, he said, adding that security forces have been rushed to the spot.
