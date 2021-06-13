Two private hospitals in Delhi to give Sputnik V jabs by end of this week

-
ALSO READ
'Major tragedy may occur': Two Delhi hospitals ring oxygen alarm bells
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Hospitals left helpless as Delhi gasps for oxygen amid Covid-19 surge
Sputnik V likely to be available at Delhi's Apollo Hospital from June 15
-
Apollo Hospitals and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi will start administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to people by the end of this week, officials said on Sunday.
The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at Rs 1,145 per dose.
"Apollo Hospitals are going to roll out the vaccine for the general public in Delhi by the end of the week," an official told PTI.
An official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital also said it will start administering Sputnik V jabs within this week.
After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the government for use in India.
The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is Rs 1,410 per dose.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, has been importing the shots from Russia.
Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU