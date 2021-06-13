Covid-19: Goa extends curfew till June 21, positivity rate stands at 14%

-
ALSO READ
Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdowns; Covid curfew to continue in Andhra
Night curfew in Kerala from Tuesday amid surge in coronavirus cases
Weekend lockdown, night curfew: How Maharashtra is preparing against Covid
Night curfew in Delhi: AAP government releases detailed guidelines
Partial curfew in AP from 12 pm to 6 am for two weeks starting Wednesday
-
The coronavirus-induced curfew in Goa was on Sunday extended till June 21 as the positivity rate in the state stood at 14 per cent, an official said.
The curfew was first imposed on May 9 and has been extended several times since then, as the state witnessed its positivity rate reaching a high of 51 per cent before dipping gradually to the level now, he added.
While essential services are exempt from the curfew, casinos, bars, restaurants, shops, river cruises, schools, colleges, educational institutions etc will remain shut, and social, sports, cultural and academic functions would be prohibited.
Marriage functions have an attendance cap of 50 and they can be held after permission is taken from the district magistrate or sub divisional magistrate, the official added.
"The inter-state movement of persons is allowed for those carrying COVID negative report for a test done a maximum of 72 hours prior to entering Goa. Those entering Goa for medical emergencies are allowed after producing proof of the same. Buses are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity but occupants must be those engaged in essential services or traveling for medical purposes," the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU