Sputnik V likely to be available at Delhi's Apollo Hospital from June 15

The Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is expected to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15, sources said.
According to the sources, the program for Sputnik V rollout at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital will depend on the consignment received.
The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy's Laboratories had started on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam.
Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.
The price per dose of Sputnik V at private hospitals as per the pricing schedule issued by the central government has been capped at Rs 1,145.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), earlier on June 10, announced that the efficacy of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain's Ministry of Health was estimated to be at 94.3 per cent.
