U'khand govt hikes amount of assistance given to disaster-affected people

-
ALSO READ
Dhami sworn in as new Uttarakhand CM, youngest to lead the state
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakh for kin of deceased
Uttarakhand's CM-designate calls on his predecessors ahead of oath-taking
Pushkar Singh Dhami: Uttarakhand gets new CM, but old challenges remain
Covid: IMA's Uttarakhand unit urges CM not to allow Kanwar Yatra
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday increased the amount of assistance given under different heads to disaster-affected people.
Ordering the hikes at a meeting to review the relief-and-rescue efforts in the rain-ravaged areas of the state, Dhami said if the payment of the increased amount is not possible under disaster norms, it can be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
The amount given as assistance for loss of clothes, utensils and household goods was increased from Rs 3,800 to Rs 5,000, whereas the amount given for each completely damaged house was hiked to Rs 1.5 lakh, according to an official release.
Earlier, the amount given as assistance for loss of houses in the plains was Rs 95,000 per building and Rs 1,01,900 in the hills.
Similarly, the assistance amount for partially-damaged pucca houses was increased from Rs 5,200 per house to Rs 7,500 and for kuccha houses from Rs 3,200 to Rs 5,000. Besides, damage to the front or rear wall or the courtyard of a house will now fall into the category of partially damaged. Earlier, no assistance was given in such cases.
The minimum amount to be given for loss of land will be Rs 1,000.
Meanwhile, the power department has also been asked to replace the electric metres outside the houses damaged in excessive rains from October 17 to October 19 for free.
Small businessmen whose shops were inundated in floods will get a compensation of Rs 5,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU