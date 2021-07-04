Uttarakhand's CM-designate calls on his predecessors ahead of oath-taking

-
ALSO READ
A surprise choice: Pushkar Singh Dhami to be new Uttarakhand CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami to be sworn in on Sunday as new Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns, wants namesake at helm
Uttarakhand CM Rawat faces an uphill task a year ahead of Assembly polls
BJP may replace Uttarakhand CM; Dhan Singh Rawat emerges as frontrunner
-
Ahead of taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday paid courtesy visits to his two predecessors and former Chief Ministers Tirath Singh Rawat and Trivendra Singh Rawat at their respective residences.
Chief Minister-designate Dhami visited former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his Defense Colony residence in Dehradun and met the outgoing Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat at his Bhagirathipuram residence in the city.
On Saturday, Dhami was elected as the new leader of the BJPs legislature party in Uttarakhand and will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the Himalayan state on Sunday.
The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency, Dhami (45) will be the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. Notably, Dhami has never been a minister in the state government and now is all set to swear in as the chief minister, overlooking many senior leaders.
The consensus on the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was reached after the BJP legislature party meet on Saturday afternoon in Dehradun.
Polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022.
The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU