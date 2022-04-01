Uber rides to cost more, company hikes fares by 15% in Mumbai

-
App-based taxi firm Uber on Friday said it has raised fares by 15 per cent for travel in Mumbai to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.
Diesel and petrol prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre each between March 22, when they were hiked by 80 paisa per litre after a hiatus of 137 days, and March 31.
Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said in a statement here.
He said the rise in fares was to help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, adding we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. The online taxi-hailing service in the statement also said over the coming weeks, it will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as needed.
