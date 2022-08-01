Uddhav Thackeray meets Sena MP Sanjay Raut's family following ED arrest

JUST IN

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray went to Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup in a car.

Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond.

The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 14:51 IST

