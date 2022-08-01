Uddhav Thackeray meets Sena MP Sanjay Raut's family following ED arrest

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.
Thackeray went to Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup in a car.
Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond.
The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.
